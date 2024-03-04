Sign up
Previous
Photo 4490
I've got my eye on you
I was so pleased that I walked along Wood Lane today as I saw this lovely stonechat. I haven't seen one for ages.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs It is always very much appreciated.
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10590
photos
157
followers
53
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
4th March 2024 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
stonechat
,
wood-lane
