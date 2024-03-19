Previous
In the tree by rosiekind
Photo 4505

In the tree

Squizzer decided to eat his breakfast in the tree for some reason. However it gave me a chance to post him in a different place.

Thank you for getting yesterday's blue tits on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
19th March 2024 19th Mar 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1234% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise