Previous
Photo 4519
It must be spring
The pigeons were intending to produce more babies to greedily eat the bird food I put out for the little birds. No wonder it costs me so much to feed the birds!
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
2nd April 2024 12:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
spring
,
pigeons
