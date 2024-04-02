Previous
It must be spring
It must be spring

The pigeons were intending to produce more babies to greedily eat the bird food I put out for the little birds. No wonder it costs me so much to feed the birds!

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
2nd April 2024

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
