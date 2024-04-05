Sign up
Photo 4522
Naughty Squizzer
He has been stealing the bird food again despite having a box full of nuts. He really is very bad!
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
5th April 2024
5th Apr 24
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
