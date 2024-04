I wish you could hear his song

This little robin sings to me every day and he has such a lovely song. I think he's the robin who has a nest in the ivy on one of our chimney pots as it goes up to the sky. The jackdaws are building a nest in the chimney pot itself so I suspect that they are quite happy sharing the space as there's plenty of it



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs It is always very much appreciated.