Photo 2548
Watching me watching him
This one was taken in the garden. The blackbird was sitting in the lilac tree which is not flowering at the moment.
18th April 2020
18th Apr 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
blackbird
,
lilac-tree
