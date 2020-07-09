Sign up
Photo 2622
RK3_0720 One of the first baby robins
This youngster is getting his red breast so I think he must be from the first brood. It's nice to see that they are still around the garden. He is sitting in the lilac tree.
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
robin
,
youngster
,
first-brood
