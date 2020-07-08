Sign up
Photo 2621
RK3_0860 What a surprise
I was surprised to see some long tailed tits arrive and land on the suet ball feeder as I haven't seen them for such a long time. I think some of them were youngsters but I just managed to get a couple of shots as they were soon off.
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
7988
photos
236
followers
61
following
Tags
long-tailed-tit
Diana
ace
What a fabulous shot of this beautiful bird. Hope they come back soon.
July 8th, 2020
