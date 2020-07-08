Previous
RK3_0860 What a surprise by rosiekind
Photo 2621

RK3_0860 What a surprise

I was surprised to see some long tailed tits arrive and land on the suet ball feeder as I haven't seen them for such a long time. I think some of them were youngsters but I just managed to get a couple of shots as they were soon off.
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Rosie Kind

Diana ace
What a fabulous shot of this beautiful bird. Hope they come back soon.
July 8th, 2020  
