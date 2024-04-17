Previous
What a lovely boy by rosiekind
What a lovely boy

This cock pheasant was up at RSPB Sandy when I visited. I think they're beautiful birds.
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

Rosie Kind

Linda Godwin
Indeed a beautiful pheasant!
April 17th, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
He's a stunner .
April 17th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Beautiful capture
April 17th, 2024  
