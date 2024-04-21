Sign up
Previous
Photo 3573
He's got his eye on me
He looked as though he was peeping at me in this shot.
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10678
photos
156
followers
53
following
978% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
21st April 2024 10:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
bird-bath
,
bobby-blackbird
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
