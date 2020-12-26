Previous
Listen, shall I tell you a secret by rosiekind
Photo 2749

Listen, shall I tell you a secret

I just thought the doves looked as though they were talking to each other. Perhaps the one at the back was saying "she's pointing that black thing at us again"
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Lesley ace
Haha so good
December 26th, 2020  
