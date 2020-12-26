Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2749
Listen, shall I tell you a secret
I just thought the doves looked as though they were talking to each other. Perhaps the one at the back was saying "she's pointing that black thing at us again"
26th December 2020
26th Dec 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8357
photos
215
followers
64
following
753% complete
View this month »
2742
2743
2744
2745
2746
2747
2748
2749
Latest from all albums
2746
3326
2747
3327
3328
2748
2749
3329
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
25th December 2020 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
collared-doves
Lesley
ace
Haha so good
December 26th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close