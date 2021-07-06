Previous
Bobby has got a suet pellet by rosiekind
Bobby has got a suet pellet

I put suet pellets and mealworms out for Stumpy and he ate some and then left it to Bobby and the starlings to finish. I think I probably put too much out for him so I didn't begrudge them finishing it off.
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Rosie Kind

Joan Robillard ace
The grey one moved so he has a big head. I have a few pictures where this has happened
July 6th, 2021  
