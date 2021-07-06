Sign up
Photo 2916
Bobby has got a suet pellet
I put suet pellets and mealworms out for Stumpy and he ate some and then left it to Bobby and the starlings to finish. I think I probably put too much out for him so I didn't begrudge them finishing it off.
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
starlings
,
blackbird
Joan Robillard
ace
The grey one moved so he has a big head. I have a few pictures where this has happened
July 6th, 2021
