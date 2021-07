Like bees to a honey pot

I got my macro lens out for a change and decided to photograph this flower which had survived me digging it up. It was when I was tugging at the roots that I fell and hurt my back which was more than 4 weeks ago and I am glad to say that my rib must have healed up because I only get the slightest twinge now and again. I don't know what these plant is called but it is very attractive to the bees as you can see in this photo.