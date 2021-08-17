Previous
After the rain by rosiekind
Photo 2951

After the rain

It was raining when we got up this morning and it's really cold today - not like summer at all. Quite frankly I am fed up with this weather and the fact that I haven't been on holiday for 2 years! Rant over
17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

Rosie Kind

