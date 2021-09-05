Previous
Austin 7 Chummy tourer by rosiekind
Austin 7 Chummy tourer

There were lots of expensive cars there but I really liked this Austin 7 as it's rather like Steve's although Steve cut the body about when he was younger. Steve has had his since he was 13 and he's 71 now!
5th September 2021

Rosie Kind

