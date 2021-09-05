Sign up
Photo 2970
Austin 7 Chummy tourer
There were lots of expensive cars there but I really liked this Austin 7 as it's rather like Steve's although Steve cut the body about when he was younger. Steve has had his since he was 13 and he's 71 now!
5th September 2021
5th Sep 21
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8949
photos
219
followers
66
following
813% complete
2963
2964
2965
2966
2967
2968
2969
2970
2967
2968
3580
2969
3581
2970
3582
1977
Views
5
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
5th September 2021 9:21am
Privacy
Public
Tags
car
,
vehicle
,
classic
,
austin-7-chummy-tourer
