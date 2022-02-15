Previous
Tucking in to the seed by rosiekind
Photo 3088

Tucking in to the seed

The collared doves are always tucking in to the seed on this feeder as they can stand on the tray. Today this little one was on her own but they often come as a pair
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Diana ace
How clever they are, there sure is plenty of seed for them at the right height. Lovely shot..
February 15th, 2022  
