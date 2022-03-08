Sign up
Photo 3105
Canada Goose
He was swimming in the River Great Ouse as I walked along on the cycle track.
8th March 2022
8th Mar 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Album
Bits and Bobs
Taken
8th March 2022 12:09pm
Tags
bird
,
waterfowl
,
canada-goose
,
river-great-ouse
