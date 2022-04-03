Sign up
Photo 3121
He was a long way away
And I only had a maximum of 200mm on my lens so this is heavily cropped.
3rd April 2022
3rd Apr 22
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
red-kite
,
bird-of-prey
,
colmworth
