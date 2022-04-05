Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3122
Flying high
Then I saw the red kite but of course my settings were all wrong but never mind.
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
9379
photos
210
followers
55
following
855% complete
View this month »
3115
3116
3117
3118
3119
3120
3121
3122
Latest from all albums
3790
3791
3121
3792
3793
2036
3122
3794
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
5th April 2022 10:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red-kite
,
bird-of-prey
,
wood-lane
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close