Gathering nesting material by rosiekind
Photo 3128

Gathering nesting material

This little wren was gathering nesting material and it's one that I am recycling as it originally came out of the camera nest box from last year. I am so looking forward to seeing some baby birds again this year
11th April 2022 11th Apr 22

Rosie Kind

