Photo 3193
Woodland brown
It's not always easy to get the butterflies standing still so I was pleased when this one stopped fluttering round for a few seconds.
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
30th June 2022 12:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
,
rspb-sandy
,
woodland-brown
