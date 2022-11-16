Sign up
Photo 3271
Nice to see a blue sky
And this tree just happened to have a starling in it.
16th November 2022
16th Nov 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
garden
,
blue-sky
,
starling
