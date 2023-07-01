Sign up
Photo 3406
Are you watching me?
This little blue tit just looked as though that's what he would say.
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10197
photos
173
followers
52
following
933% complete
View this month »
Views
1
Bits and Bobs
NIKON D500
30th June 2023 8:20am
View Info
View All
Public
View
bird
,
garden
,
blue-tit
,
bird-bath
