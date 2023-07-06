Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3409
How am I doing?
I think the runner was checking his fit watch to see how he was doing.
6th July 2023
6th Jul 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10205
photos
172
followers
52
following
933% complete
View this month »
3402
3403
3404
3405
3406
3407
3408
3409
Latest from all albums
3407
4246
3408
4247
4248
4249
3409
4250
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
6th July 2023 1:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
man
,
runner
,
wood-lane
Peter
ace
Well spotted and captured Rosie:)
July 6th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close