Photo 3417
Dragonfly
Just hanging on
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
21st July 2023 4:11pm
Tags
insect
,
rose
,
garden
,
dragonfly
Sue Cooper
ace
Fabulous capture. Fav.
July 21st, 2023
