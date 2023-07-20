Sign up
Previous
Photo 3416
Preening
This moorhen was busy preening when we sat in the hide waiting to see the kingfisher
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
1
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
20th July 2023 10:12am
Tags
bird
,
waterfowl
,
moorhen
,
gadespring
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful - that red beak is so attractive!
July 20th, 2023
