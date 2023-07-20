Previous
Preening by rosiekind
Photo 3416

Preening

This moorhen was busy preening when we sat in the hide waiting to see the kingfisher
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
935% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful - that red beak is so attractive!
July 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise