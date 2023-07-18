Previous
Sitting in the conifer tree by rosiekind
Photo 3415

Sitting in the conifer tree

I spotted this little blue tit waiting in the tree to go onto one of the feeders.
18th July 2023 18th Jul 23

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
935% complete

Margaret Brown ace
Lovely, fav
July 18th, 2023  
