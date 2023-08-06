Previous
Yellowhammer by rosiekind
Photo 3428

Yellowhammer

He was a long way off but I spotted him sitting on this post. Good job I had my 500mm lens on
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
Rosie Kind
Kitty Hawke ace
Ohhh...he is lovely....don't think I have ever seen one.
August 6th, 2023  
