Kestrel in flight by rosiekind
Photo 3429

Kestrel in flight

This was taken yesterday and it is very heavily cropped but I thought I would post it anyway.
7th August 2023 7th Aug 23

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
939% complete

Photo Details

