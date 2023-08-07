Sign up
Previous
Photo 3429
Kestrel in flight
This was taken yesterday and it is very heavily cropped but I thought I would post it anyway.
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
6th August 2023 11:33am
Tags
kestrel
,
in-flight
,
bird-of-prey
,
wood-lane
