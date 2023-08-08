Previous
Dining together by rosiekind
Dining together

The little great tit on the left seemed to enjoy dining with the long tailed tit. After I took this there were about 6 long tailed tits who took over the feeder.
8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
