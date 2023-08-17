Sign up
Previous
Photo 3438
Zac
A close up of my best friend's dog Zac.
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10282
photos
169
followers
53
following
941% complete
View this month »
3431
3432
3433
3434
3435
3436
3437
3438
Latest from all albums
4289
3436
4290
2125
3437
4291
3438
4292
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
17th August 2023 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
animal
,
zac
,
springer-spaniel
,
newton-leys
