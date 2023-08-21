Previous
Lazy red kite by rosiekind
Photo 3440

Lazy red kite

I didn't realise that red kites lay down in fields for a rest and I was so surprised to see this one in Wood Lane. Of course he flew off as soon as I pointed my lens at him. He had obviously been sunning himself.
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
942% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise