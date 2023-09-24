Sign up
Photo 3454
Hello Squizzer
He was eating the beech nuts that are falling from our neighbour's tree.
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
squirrel
,
animal
,
garden
,
squizzer
Kitty Hawke
Awww...dear of him. He looks like a garden ornament !!!
September 24th, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely capture
September 24th, 2023
