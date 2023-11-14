Sign up
Photo 3480
Hello Mr Magpie
He joined the pigeons trying to find some food that had been disturbed from the bird table.
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
1
2
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
pigeons
,
magpie
Corinne C
ace
I love Magpies they are so smart!
November 14th, 2023
