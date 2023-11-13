Previous
Interested by rosiekind
Photo 3479

Interested

Of the 4 horses in the field, only this one was interested in what I was doing and kindly looked my way. They are all rescue horses and it's lovely to know that they are still being looked after.
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Rosie Kind

