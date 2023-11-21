Sign up
Previous
Photo 3484
Mr Starling brought his friend
After I took this one, there was a squabble at the feeder as a couple more starlings arrived and wanted to tuck in to the mealworms.
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10430
photos
165
followers
54
following
954% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
21st November 2023 8:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
feeder
,
starlings
