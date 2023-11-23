Sign up
Previous
Photo 3485
The first time I have done this
I don't usually manage to get a kingfisher in flight.
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
2
3
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
7
7
Comments
2
2
Fav's
3
3
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
23rd November 2023 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
female
,
kingfisher
,
gadespring
Sue Cooper
ace
Well done Rosie, that's brilliant. Fav.
November 23rd, 2023
Monica
Well done!
November 23rd, 2023
