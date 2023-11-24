Previous
At last by rosiekind
Photo 3486

At last

I managed to get a photo of this great tit. They are very quick to fly away when I point my camera at them. Steve has been cutting the lawn so a lot of the leaves have gone into the mower!
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Rosie Kind

