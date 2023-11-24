Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3486
At last
I managed to get a photo of this great tit. They are very quick to fly away when I point my camera at them. Steve has been cutting the lawn so a lot of the leaves have gone into the mower!
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
0
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10435
photos
164
followers
54
following
955% complete
View this month »
3479
3480
3481
3482
3483
3484
3485
3486
Latest from all albums
4387
3484
4388
4389
3485
4390
3486
4391
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
2
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
24th November 2023 12:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
great-tit
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close