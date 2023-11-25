Previous
I'm sure he knew that I was watching him by rosiekind
I'm sure he knew that I was watching him

I haven't seen the blackbirds in the garden much for ages so it was nice to see this lovely male.
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
November 25th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
What a nice portrait and he is posing for you
November 25th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured.
November 25th, 2023  
