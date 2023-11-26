Sign up
Previous
Photo 3488
He thought I couldn't see him
On bare branches it's easy to spot birds as they can't hide behind the leaves.
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
0
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10439
photos
165
followers
54
following
955% complete
View this month »
3481
3482
3483
3484
3485
3486
3487
3488
Latest from all albums
3485
4390
3486
4391
3487
4392
3488
4393
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
26th November 2023 12:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
village
,
robin
