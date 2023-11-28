Sign up
Previous
Photo 3489
What a lovely horse
There are 2 or 3 horses at the farm but I liked the way this one posed so nicely for me.
I also saw 3 cock pheasants in a field but the photos weren't brilliant so I haven't posted them.
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
3
3
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10442
photos
165
followers
54
following
955% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
28th November 2023 12:15pm
Tags
animal
,
horse
,
field
,
hill-farm
Lesley
ace
A very lovely horse
November 28th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful portrait!
November 28th, 2023
Diana
ace
a beauty for sure, lovely shot.
November 28th, 2023
