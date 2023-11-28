Previous
What a lovely horse by rosiekind
What a lovely horse

There are 2 or 3 horses at the farm but I liked the way this one posed so nicely for me.

I also saw 3 cock pheasants in a field but the photos weren't brilliant so I haven't posted them.
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Rosie Kind

A very lovely horse
November 28th, 2023  
Wonderful portrait!
November 28th, 2023  
a beauty for sure, lovely shot.
November 28th, 2023  
