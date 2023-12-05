Sign up
Previous
Photo 3495
Rather crowded
As soon as I had filled the mealworm feeder outside the kitchen window, the starlings descended! How they thought they could all get on this little feeder I really can't understand.
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
3
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
5th December 2023 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
feeder
,
starlings
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha....no polite waiting in line for them......no 'oh no...after you please'.......they just dive in like Rugby players..........
December 5th, 2023
Phil Sandford
ace
The bird equivalent of teenagers
December 5th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha !! where there's a will , there is a way!!!!
December 5th, 2023
