Rather crowded by rosiekind
Photo 3495

Rather crowded

As soon as I had filled the mealworm feeder outside the kitchen window, the starlings descended! How they thought they could all get on this little feeder I really can't understand.
5th December 2023

Rosie Kind

rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Kitty Hawke ace
haha....no polite waiting in line for them......no 'oh no...after you please'.......they just dive in like Rugby players..........
December 5th, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
The bird equivalent of teenagers
December 5th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha !! where there's a will , there is a way!!!!
December 5th, 2023  
