Previous
Photo 3494
An unwelcolm visitor
I don't like cats in my garden as they tend to hide and catch the birds. However, they haven't achieved that for a long time thank goodness.
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
1
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
4th December 2023 1:09pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
animal
,
cat
,
garden
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Certainly on the prowl!
December 4th, 2023
