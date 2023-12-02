Sign up
Photo 3493
Down the hatch
The magpie is now a regular visitor to the garden and takes advantage of all the food I put out. I thought it was funny that I had caught him with his beak open showing the food going down
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
3
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
2nd December 2023 10:31am
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
magpie
