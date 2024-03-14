Sign up
Previous
Photo 3545
And here's his wife
Both kingfishers have been in and out of a nest that I think they are building so hopefully there will be little ones in the not too distant future.
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10607
photos
157
followers
53
following
971% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
14th March 2024 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
female
,
kingfisher
,
gadespring
