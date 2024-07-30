Sign up
Previous
Photo 3642
Beautiful in the conservatory
Our conservatory is full of lovely plants and this is just one of them
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
2
2
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10850
photos
149
followers
53
following
997% complete
3635
3636
3637
3638
3639
3640
3641
3642
Latest from all albums
3641
4631
4632
4633
4634
4635
4636
3642
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
27th July 2024 11:14am
Privacy
Public
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
conservatory
Barb
ace
Love the vibrant pink!
July 30th, 2024
wendy frost
ace
Beautiful plant and a lovely colour.
July 30th, 2024
