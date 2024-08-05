Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3646
Two at the pond
The little female chaffinch joined Woody at the pond.
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10860
photos
148
followers
52
following
998% complete
View this month »
3639
3640
3641
3642
3643
3644
3645
3646
Latest from all albums
4638
3644
4639
3645
4640
4641
3646
4642
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
5th August 2024 1:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
chaffinch
,
great-spotted-woodpecker
,
rspb-sandy
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful!
August 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close