Photo 3647
Licking his lips
The bear was licking his lips but I'm not sure why he was doing this.
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
8th August 2024 10:46am
Tags
animal
,
bear
,
whipsnade-zoo
Sue Cooper
ace
He/she is gorgeous.
August 8th, 2024
