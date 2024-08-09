Sign up
Photo 3648
Three little birds
I was lucky enough to get 3 little birds together in this shot. There are 2 great tits and 1 blue tit.
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10866
photos
148
followers
52
following
999% complete
Views
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
9th August 2024 2:14pm
Tags
birds
,
blue-tit
,
great-tits
,
rspb-sandy
