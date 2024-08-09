Previous
Three little birds by rosiekind
Photo 3648

Three little birds

I was lucky enough to get 3 little birds together in this shot. There are 2 great tits and 1 blue tit.
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
Photo Details

