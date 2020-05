RK3_7140 What a beakful

Bobbie and Betsey are crafty little birds as they know where the suet pellets are kept. They come and see me whenever I go near the cupboard asking for some which I put on the ground. Bobbie certainly has a beakful in this shot. The second brood have all fledged and I have heard them in the undergrowth but not seen them as yet. The youngsters from the first brood are getting very clever too as they also come looking for suet pellets when the "Cafe" is open.